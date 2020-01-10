Athene (NYSE:ATH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene (NYSE:ATH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Athene from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Athene to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03. Athene has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $438,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,788.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $691,950. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,970,000 after acquiring an additional 613,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,393,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,101,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,484,000 after acquiring an additional 297,691 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,741,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,563,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 266,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

