Electro Optic Systems (ASX:EOS) Shares Up 0.3%

Electro Optic Systems Hldg Ltd (ASX:EOS)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$7.70 ($5.46) and last traded at A$7.63 ($5.41), 355,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.61 ($5.40).

The firm has a market cap of $773.64 million and a P/E ratio of 41.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

In related news, insider Frederick (Fred) Bart purchased 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$6.66 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,001.14 ($21,277.41).

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, and sells telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, and electro-optic fire control systems in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the Middle East, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Defense Systems and Space segments.

