Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 63.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.