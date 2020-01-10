Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.72% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.
Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $19.76.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 150,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.
