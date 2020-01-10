Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.45.

Shares of BAC opened at $35.03 on Monday. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $314.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,163 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

