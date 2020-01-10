Boot Barn Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,922.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,058,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

