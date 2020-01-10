Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.69.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $334.60 on Friday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.80.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $57,375.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,920 shares of company stock worth $2,505,932. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Illumina by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 104,845 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,796 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Illumina by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

