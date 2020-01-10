Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PNM Resources Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:PNM)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PNM Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.16. PNM Resources has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $52.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 590.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

