Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Trading Up 1.5%

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, approximately 3,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

About Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; and aircraft leasing and financing services.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.