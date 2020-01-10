Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Trading Up 77.4%

Aeon Global Health Corp (OTCMKTS:AGHC)’s share price was up 77.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 1,504 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 21,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

About Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC)

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

