Luxfer Holdings PLC Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $477.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

