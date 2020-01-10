Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Shares Down 3.8%

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (OTCMKTS:WHITF)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.79, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Whitehaven Coal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WHITF)

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

