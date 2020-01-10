BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) Declares GBX 0.50 Dividend

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BCPT opened at GBX 114.20 ($1.50) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.24. BMO Commercial Property Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.40 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $912.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.89.

BMO Commercial Property Trust Company Profile

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

