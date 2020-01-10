USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0193 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSEARCA UITB opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $52.75.

Dividend History for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

