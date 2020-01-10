Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on March 18th

Shoe Zone PLC (LON:SHOE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SHOE opened at GBX 167.70 ($2.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 million and a PE ratio of 8.83. Shoe Zone has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 249.60 ($3.28). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 159.70.

Get Shoe Zone alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Shoe Zone in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Zone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.