VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0049 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $26.91.

