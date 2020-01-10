TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Shares Down 2%

TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)’s stock price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $156.00 and last traded at $156.00, approximately 4,544 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.31.

TEMENOS AG/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

