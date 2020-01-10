Cannagrow (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Trading 6.7% Higher

Cannagrow Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, 51,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 40,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

Cannagrow Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CGRW)

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cannagrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannagrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.