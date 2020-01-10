INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) Shares Down 2.3%

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 186 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 187 ($2.46), approximately 28,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 488% from the average daily volume of 4,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.36 ($2.52).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.63.

About INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPU)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc is an investment company. The business of the Company is to invest shareholders’ funds with the aim of spreading investment risk and generating returns for shareholders. The investment policy of the Company includes no more than 15% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in a single investment and more than 10% of the gross assets of the Company may be invested in other listed investment companies.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.