Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on February 18th

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. This is an increase from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 33.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.15.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $53,681.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,809.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,875.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

