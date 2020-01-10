Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Shares Up 0.7%

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.56, 3,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 90,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.
Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Company Profile (NYSE:IDE)
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
