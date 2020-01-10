Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) Shares Up 0.7%

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.56, 3,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 90,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 380,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 266,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 77,409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 44,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Company Profile (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.