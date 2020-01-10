VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on January 10th

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0106 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NASDAQ CDC opened at $48.64 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52.

