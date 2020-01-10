Invesque Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:IVQ)

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Saturday, February 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

IVQ stock opened at C$8.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. Invesque has a 52-week low of C$7.97 and a 52-week high of C$9.86.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$50.90 million for the quarter.

