Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Stock Price Down 8%

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, 874,442 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 557,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 3.84.

About Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida. It has a strategic partnership with Veterans Cannabis Project to support various research projects focused on the treatment of service related trauma with cannabis derived products; and partnership with AdaViv Inc to enhance production of cannabis.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Downgraded by UBS Group
Bank of America Downgraded by UBS Group
Boot Barn Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Boot Barn Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Illumina, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Illumina, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PNM Resources Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PNM Resources Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
Air New Zealand Trading Up 1.5%
Air New Zealand Trading Up 1.5%
Aeon Global Health Trading Up 77.4%
Aeon Global Health Trading Up 77.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report