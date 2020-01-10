Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) fell 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, 874,442 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 557,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 3.84.

About Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis primarily in the State of Florida. It has a strategic partnership with Veterans Cannabis Project to support various research projects focused on the treatment of service related trauma with cannabis derived products; and partnership with AdaViv Inc to enhance production of cannabis.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.