Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading 5.9% Higher

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canada Carbon Inc (CVE:CCB)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 138,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 68,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89.

Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Downgraded by UBS Group
Bank of America Downgraded by UBS Group
Boot Barn Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Boot Barn Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Illumina, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Illumina, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PNM Resources Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PNM Resources Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
Air New Zealand Trading Up 1.5%
Air New Zealand Trading Up 1.5%
Aeon Global Health Trading Up 77.4%
Aeon Global Health Trading Up 77.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report