Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading 5.9% Higher

Canada Carbon Inc (CVE:CCB)’s share price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, 138,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 68,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and a P/E ratio of -8.89.

Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.