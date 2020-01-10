Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Shares Down 8.3%

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Orora Ltd (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09, approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Orora in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

About Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF)

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Downgraded by UBS Group
Bank of America Downgraded by UBS Group
Boot Barn Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Boot Barn Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Illumina, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Illumina, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PNM Resources Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PNM Resources Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
Air New Zealand Trading Up 1.5%
Air New Zealand Trading Up 1.5%
Aeon Global Health Trading Up 77.4%
Aeon Global Health Trading Up 77.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report