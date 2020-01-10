Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Shares Down 8.3%

Orora Ltd (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09, approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Orora in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Orora alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.