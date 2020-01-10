Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Valterra Resource Corp (CVE:VQA) were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 150,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,832% from the average daily volume of 7,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.59.

About Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. The company has a 100% interest in the Swift Katie property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia.

