LEO (LON:SIGB) Trading 5.3% Higher

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Leo (LON:SIGB) shares traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), 1,500 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.63. The company has a market cap of $29.10 million and a P/E ratio of -2.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. LEO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.23%.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Downgraded by UBS Group
Bank of America Downgraded by UBS Group
Boot Barn Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Boot Barn Holdings Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Illumina, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Illumina, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PNM Resources Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PNM Resources Inc Decreased by SunTrust Banks
Air New Zealand Trading Up 1.5%
Air New Zealand Trading Up 1.5%
Aeon Global Health Trading Up 77.4%
Aeon Global Health Trading Up 77.4%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report