RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

RMM stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.