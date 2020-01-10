RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2020

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

RMM stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Dividend History for RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM)

