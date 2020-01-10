Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (CYCCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs (NASDAQ:CYCCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCCP opened at $5.10 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes.

