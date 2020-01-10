Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PGZ opened at $20.88 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Dividend History for Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ)

