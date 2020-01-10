Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.