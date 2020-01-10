Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.
Shares of RQI stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77.
