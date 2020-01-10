Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the auto manufacturer on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Ford Motor has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ford Motor has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ford Motor to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

F stock opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.29. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

