Analysts Set First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Price Target at $23.67

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

