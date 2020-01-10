Premier Oil’s (PMO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on the oil producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PMO. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Premier Oil from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 144.29 ($1.90).

Shares of LON:PMO opened at GBX 116.49 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $966.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 94.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 83.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62. Premier Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 64.48 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59).

In related news, insider Richard Rose purchased 302 shares of Premier Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £298.98 ($393.29). Insiders have purchased 596 shares of company stock worth $54,876 in the last quarter.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

