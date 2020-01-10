Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives $330.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $330.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $306.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.38. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $237.85 and a 1 year high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total value of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $18,476,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,797,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,153,324,000 after buying an additional 559,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2,421.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $981,806,000 after buying an additional 3,275,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,892,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,904,000 after buying an additional 373,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,574,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

