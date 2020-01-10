Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $38.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $42.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.
In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $105,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of BOOT stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.