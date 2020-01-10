Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $38.27 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $42.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $105,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 19,625 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $783,233.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,922.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,111 shares of company stock worth $6,084,607. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.27. Boot Barn has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $48.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

