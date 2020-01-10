Brokerages Set Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Target Price at $29.88

Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $29.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. Arconic has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Arconic had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $312,465.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth $85,215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,133,000 after buying an additional 122,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,512,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after buying an additional 48,880 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,467,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,162,000 after buying an additional 360,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,401,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,438,000 after buying an additional 58,749 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

