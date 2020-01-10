Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC downgraded shares of SEGRO to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 735 ($9.67) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.44) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 827.50 ($10.89).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 872.85 ($11.48) on Tuesday. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 597.20 ($7.86) and a one year high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 880.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 808.15.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

