SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,230

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.81) target price on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($46.17) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,134.11 ($41.23).

SDR stock opened at GBX 3,257 ($42.84) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,306.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,073.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.41. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,508 ($32.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,456 ($45.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57.

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,371 ($44.34), for a total value of £2,528,250 ($3,325,769.53). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 41,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,257 ($42.84), for a total value of £1,356,247.37 ($1,784,066.52).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

