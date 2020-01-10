Quilter (LON:QLT) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quilter presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 174.17 ($2.29).

Quilter stock opened at GBX 164.75 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. Quilter has a 12-month low of GBX 117.52 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 167.55 ($2.20).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

