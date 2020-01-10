Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Receives $36.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Apergy in the 1st quarter worth $4,757,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 43,969 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 122,220 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,015,000 after buying an additional 54,114 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APY opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. Apergy has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Apergy had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apergy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

