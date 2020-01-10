Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Royal Mail (LON:RMG)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMG. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 208 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 192 ($2.53) to GBX 159 ($2.09) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Royal Mail to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 225 ($2.96) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 211.54 ($2.78).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 223.50 ($2.94) on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.06). The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 215.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 0.74%.

In other Royal Mail news, insider Rico Back purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £702,000 ($923,441.20). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 300,083 shares of company stock valued at $70,219,890.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.