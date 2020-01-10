Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives $365.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $365.25.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $415.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE:NOC opened at $372.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $250.35 and a 12-month high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,490,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,467 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 93.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,222,000 after purchasing an additional 508,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.