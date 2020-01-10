Brokerages Set Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Target Price at $225.18

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of BURL opened at $233.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.26. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.41.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 145.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at $37,412,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,874 shares of company stock worth $15,970,215. 1.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 274.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 187.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

