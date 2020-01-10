AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Receives $88.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.30.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 433.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 168.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,605,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,248 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $90.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

