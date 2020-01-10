JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. DZ Bank cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($82.87) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,057 ($79.68) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,073.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,177.96. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71).

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.