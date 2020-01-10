Redrow (LON:RDW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 728 ($9.58) to GBX 704 ($9.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.79) price objective (up from GBX 815 ($10.72)) on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 725.55 ($9.54).

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 765.78 ($10.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 711.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 617.26. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 772 ($10.16).

In related news, insider John F. Tutte purchased 28,249 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76). Also, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total value of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc 6% Conv. Pref. Shrs To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th
Principal Real Estate Income Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th
Ford Motor Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15
Analysts Set First Midwest Bancorp Inc Price Target at $23.67
