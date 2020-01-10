Redrow (LON:RDW) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 728 ($9.58) to GBX 704 ($9.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.79) price objective (up from GBX 815 ($10.72)) on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 725.55 ($9.54).

Shares of RDW opened at GBX 765.78 ($10.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 711.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 617.26. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 772 ($10.16).

In related news, insider John F. Tutte purchased 28,249 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76). Also, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total value of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

