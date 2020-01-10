Persimmon (LON:PSN) Given New GBX 3,000 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PSN. HSBC raised shares of Persimmon to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,632.15 ($34.62).

Shares of LON PSN opened at GBX 2,729 ($35.90) on Tuesday. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,620.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83.

In other Persimmon news, insider David Jenkinson sold 193,210 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,380 ($31.31), for a total transaction of £4,598,398 ($6,048,931.86).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

