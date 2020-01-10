Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by Deutsche Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,500 ($98.66) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.

RB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,057 ($79.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,073.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,177.96. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.41.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker bought 580 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

