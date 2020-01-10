Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by Deutsche Bank

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 7,500 ($98.66) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.82% from the company’s previous close.
RB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).
Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,057 ($79.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,073.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,177.96. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.41.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.