Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Societe Generale cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 2,281 ($30.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,226 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,348.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion and a PE ratio of 9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.